IAF contingent practises in France for Bastille Day parade

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has been engaged in a practice session for the upcoming Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.

Nation
By Deepa Sharma 0
Image credit: Twitter/IndianAirForce

Paris: An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has been engaged in a practice session for the upcoming Bastille Day celebrations on July 14. The contingent of IAF reached France on Friday for the parade.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Indian Air Forces informed about the ongoing practice session by the IAF contingent, which will participate in France’s National Day next week.

Must Read

48 kgs of gold paste seized at Surat International Airport

Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow due to incessant…

Man arrested for making objectionable comments on Shivaji in…

“The Warriors in Blue All set to sizzle on the Avenues des Champs Elysée,” Indian Air Force tweeted.

The 68-member IAF contingent taking part in the parade will be led by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, who is a Mi-17 pilot. Reddy had led the 144-member IAF contingent at this year’s Republic Day parade in Delhi.

A woman officer of the Indian Air Force will lead the IAF’s marching contingent at the Bastille Day parade in France on July 14, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honor.

You might also like
Nation

IMD issues heavy to very rainfall warning for different parts of India: Check details

Nation

Govt to draft rules requiring health, finance influencers to run disclaimers

Nation

Dalit youth forced to lick feet, accused arrested

Nation

Rashtrapati Bhavan to host two day Visitor’s Conference on July 10

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans