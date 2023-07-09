IAF contingent practises in France for Bastille Day parade

Paris: An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has been engaged in a practice session for the upcoming Bastille Day celebrations on July 14. The contingent of IAF reached France on Friday for the parade.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Indian Air Forces informed about the ongoing practice session by the IAF contingent, which will participate in France’s National Day next week.

“The Warriors in Blue All set to sizzle on the Avenues des Champs Elysée,” Indian Air Force tweeted.

The 68-member IAF contingent taking part in the parade will be led by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, who is a Mi-17 pilot. Reddy had led the 144-member IAF contingent at this year’s Republic Day parade in Delhi.

A woman officer of the Indian Air Force will lead the IAF’s marching contingent at the Bastille Day parade in France on July 14, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honor.