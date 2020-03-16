Hindustan Shipyard Limited publishes vacancies on recruitment of various posts

Hindustan Shipyard Limited has released a notification for the recruitment of 51 Designer posts (Mechanical and Electrical), Junior Supervisor (Mechanical, Electrical and Civil), Office Assistant (Secretarial), Junior Fire Inspector and Driver in India.

The applying candidates must make sure that they meet all eligibility conditions set by the company. Admission is provisional for all stages.

Last stage of the recruitment process will be verification of original documents. If at any time the documents found to be false or don’t meet the set criteria, then candidature of a candidate will be cancelled.

The applicants must fill applications online by visiting the website www.hslvizag.in. The application fee costs 200INR for regular candidates while it is free for SC/ST/PH and internal candidates.