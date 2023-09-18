Former UP DyCM Dinesh Sharma takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi: BJP leader and former deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma on Monday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha.

Sharma took the oath on the first day of five-day special session of Parliament.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 3 named Sharma as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

The bypoll, scheduled for September 15, was necessitated due to the demise of incumbent BJP MP Hardwar Dubey on June 26. The term for the seat is till November 2026.

