PM Modi says special session of Parliament will be session of historic decisions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that though this special session of Parliament is short in duration but it will be a session of historic decisions. Interacting with media on the five day special Parliament Session beginning today, the Prime Minister said that speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination that from the new Parliament building.

“This Parliament session may be small in duration but is big on occasion, it is a session of historic developments,” he added.

He highlighted the success of India’s moon mission and G20 meeting during his remarks.

“Shiv Shakti Point (landing site of Chandrayaan-3) has become a new centre of inspiration, Tiranga Point (location on the Moon near the lunar south pole where Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram crashed) fills us with pride,” said the Prime Minister.

“An atmosphere of festivity, enthusiasm prevails in the country, nation feeling a new self-confidence,” he said.

He added that now, while taking forward this journey from a new place, we have to make India a developed country by 2047. He informed that for this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building. He also appealed to all the MPs to devote maximum time to this Session in an environment of enthusiasm and excitement.