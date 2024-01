Watch: Ex-Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali faints during Republic Day celebrations

Telangana: Ex-Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali fainted during Republic day celebrations at Telangana Bhawan in Hyderabad today.

He was immediately rescued and admitted to the hospital by the party workers and is undergoing treatment.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Former Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali faints during #RepublicDay2024 celebrations at Telangana Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/GCzoMb9l8U — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Also Read: Parliament passes Bill to set up Central Tribal University in Telangana