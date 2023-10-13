Ex-Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu 307 case.

Despite getting anticipatory bail in the Angallu case, Chandrababu Naidu will continue to remain in judicial custody in connection with other cases including the alleged skill development scam case in which the CID had arrested him last month.

The Angallu case alleges that Naidu and other TDP leaders played a role in allegedly inciting violence on YSRCP leaders, who had gone to submit a representation to the former CM at Angallu village in August. Naidu is booked for an attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) among other sections in the case.

