Enforcement Directorate summons Arvind Kejriwal on Nov 2

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate issued summons to Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The summons have reportedly been issued in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

As per reports, ED (Enforcement Directorate) issued summons for Kejriwal according to which he is to appear before them on 2nd November.

It is to be noted that Kejriwal has been summoned in the same case in which former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have been arrested.

Also read: Fire Engulfs Several Buses At Bengaluru Garage