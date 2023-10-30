Fire engulfs several buses at Bengaluru garage

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out this morning, engulfing several buses parked at a garage in Veerbhadra Nagar of Bengaluru. Firefighting teams are currently on the scene, battling the flames. As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Visuals from the incident show five to six buses ablaze beneath a metal structure, with plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that the blaze originated in the garage before spreading to the nearby buses. A senior official from the Fire department stated, “The buses were parked at the garage. Our firefighters are at the spot trying to put off the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

Local authorities are coordinating their efforts to control the fire and ensure the safety of the surrounding area. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.