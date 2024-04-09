ED attaches 1807 acres of land worth over Rs 52 crore in bank loan fraud case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached 1807 acres of land worth over Rs 52 crore in the bank load fraud case of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

As per reports, the investigation has been initiated on the basis of an First Information Report (FIR) registered by Mumbai Police.

The FIR was registered against the then directors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Joy Thomas, Waryam Singh and other unknown persons. All India Radio News shared this information in an X post (formerly Twitter) on its official handle on Tuesday.