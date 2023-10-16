Earthquake magnitude of 4.0 hits Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand on Monday morning, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

The earthquake was occurred at 9:11 am.

The earthquake was located at a latitude of 29.86 and a longitude of 80.61 and occurred at a depth of 48 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 & Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India

No casualties or damage have been reported yet.