Earthquake magnitude of 4.0 hits Uttarakhand

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand on Monday morning, according to the NCS.

Earthquake in Uttarakhand
Image Credit: NCS

Uttarakhand: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand on Monday morning, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

The earthquake was occurred at 9:11 am.

The earthquake was located at a latitude of 29.86 and a longitude of 80.61 and occurred at a depth of 48 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

No casualties or damage have been reported yet.

