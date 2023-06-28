2 civil service aspirants saved Pune girl who was attacked with sickle

Pune: A jilted man allegedly attacked a college student in Pune’s Sadshiv Peth on Tuesday morning with a sickle. As per the police, the victim had ended their relationship due to the abusive behaviour of the 21-year-old man.

The accused has been identified as Shantanu Laxman Jadhav, who was a student and a resident of Dongargaon village in the Mulshi area of Pune.

The attacker was caught by two youngsters in the area at the time of the attack and handed over to the police after they thrashed him.

In Pune, a guy attacked a girl over one sided love, tried to kiII her but people present there interfered, caught that guy & saved the girl. Salute to Punekars for their efforts! pic.twitter.com/RWH03U0ifJ — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) June 27, 2023

The two youngsters who nabbed the accused were Harshal Patil, an economic graduate preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MSPC) civil services exams and Leshal Javalge, a Mechanical engineering graduate also preparing for the same exam.

“I have heard and read about many incidents where victims had to suffer because people around them were afraid to intervene when the perpetrators committed the crimes. Same was happening here. Many were just watching as the girl ran for her life,” Javalge said, speaking to The Indian Express. He was the first to run to save the girl from the attacker and caught hold of the machete the attacker was carrying.

On Tuesday, the duo was felicitated by various social and political organisations for their bravado. “I am announcing a reward of Rs. 51,000 each to two young men who are preparing for MPSC in Pune, Leshpal Khabige and Harshad Patil, who risked their lives to save a girl’s life today,” NCP leader Jitendra Awhad tweeted.