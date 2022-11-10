DigiLocker users can store health records and link them with ABHA

DigiLocker, the authentic documents exchange platform under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has successfully completed its second-level of integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The secure cloud-based storage platform of DigiLocker can be used now as a health locker for storing and accessing health records such as vaccination records, doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital discharge summaries etc.

DigiLocker had earlier completed level 1 integration with ABDM wherein the platform had added ABHA or Ayushman Bharat Health Account creation facility for its 13 crore users. The latest integration will now enable users to utilize DigiLocker as a Personal Health Records (PHR) app. In addition to this, ABHA holders can also link their health records from different ABDM registered health facilities like hospitals and labs and access them via DigiLocker. Users can also scan and upload their old health records on the app. Further, they can share selected records with ABDM registered healthcare professionals.

Highlighting the advantage this integration has for the users, Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) said – “Under the ABDM, we are building an inter-operable health ecosystem. The different applications from both the public and private sectors partners integrating with ABDM are helping expand the reach of the scheme to more users and adding more functionalities. DigiLocker is a trusted and popular app to access authentic documents. Therefore, it is a significant development as users would now get to use it as a PHR app and get the benefits of paperless record keeping.”

Speaking about the integration, Shri Abhishek Singh, MD & CEO, Digital India Corporation said – “We are proud to extend the benefits of ABDM to our 130 million registered users. The platform has already helped generate close to 85 thousand ABHA numbers. With the health locker integration, we’re positive that more people would be able to easily link and manage their health records digitally. DigiLocker aims to be the preferred health locker for ABHA users.”

The health locker services are now available to all registered users of DigiLocker.