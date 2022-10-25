Cyclone Sitrang makes landfall in Bangladesh, 9 killed

Cyclone Sitrang moved through Barisal coast in Bangladesh at night and made a landfall near between Tinkona island and Sandwip. The cyclonic storm had weakened into a deep depression after making a landfall around 9 pm to 11 pm. Around 9 people have killed in the cyclonic storm till now.

As per reports, the deep depression will turn into depression in next three hours. After turning into depression, in next three hours, it will turn into well-marked low pressure.

The deep depression is lay centred 90 km away from Northeast of Bangladesh and 60 km from away from North-Northwest direction of Agartala.

Due to cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall and wind had been experienced in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Wind speed of 100 km/hr had been recorded in West-centred and East-centred Bay Of Bengal. At least 6 districts have faced destruction due to Cyclone Sitrang.