Cricket match turned violent, Dalit boy thrashed, urinated on face

Lucknow: A cricket match turned out to be violent when a group of youngsters thrashed an Dalit boy and later urinated on his face under Indiranagar police limits in Lucknow.

The incident took place on January 13 after the victim’s father, a daily wage labourer lodged a written complaint at the police station.

The victim’s father in his FIR stated that his son identified as Lucky, who works as an AC mechanic had gone to play cricket at Khurram Nagar along with his friends. While playing the match someone hit the ball and it landed near the youngsters who were also playing. When Lucky went to take the ball, the youngsters refused to hand him the ball. After that a verbal spat ensued and my son fled from the spot. Later, they caught hold of him and started thrashing him brutally and also abused and passed casteist remarks as reported by TOI.

The same day, the youth again intercepted his son and thrashed him. He told us the entire story and when we were discussing the youth came and dragged him out of the house. However, the neighbours came to rescue and saved him.

The next day, when he had gone to pick his sister back from school, when the miscreants again caught hold of him and thrashed him until he turned unconscious and then urinated on his face. Since then he is in trauma and has not been stepping out from home, said his father.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner police North Zone, informed that investigation is under process and the miscreants will be arrested soon and will take strict action against them.

