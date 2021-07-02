Covid-19: Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against Delta variant

New Delhi: The single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants, the company said.

In addition, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the length of time evaluated to date. The two preprint study summaries have been submitted today to bioRxiv.

The company said that the single-dose vaccine was 85% effective against severe or critical disease and demonstrated protection against hospitalization and death.

The shot neutralized the delta variant within 29 days of a first dose, protection matured and improved over time, it added.

Delta is expected to become the dominant strain in the U.S. in the coming weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Europe is expected to be “Delta dominant” by August, adding that increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions have ended a 10-week decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases across the continent.

