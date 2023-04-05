CJI permits advocates to appear virtually in court amid rising Covid cases

New-Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that lawyers are free to appear virtually in the court in wake of the rising number of Coronavirus cases.

CJI says newspaper reports show that Covid cases are on the rise and if lawyers want to appear virtually before the court they can and can also work in hybrid mode.

The Supreme Court has reverted to the physical hearing of cases from April 4,2022 after there was decline in the infection rate and the number of cases in Delhi and all around the country.

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days, while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data. With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719).

The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.