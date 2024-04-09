Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gets ‘Z’ category

New-Delhi: Centre has provided ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar across the country in view of potential security threats against him.

“Kumar’s security was increased due to international threats,” sources said.

Centre has provided ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar across the country: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

They said, “The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task.”

The elections will be held in seven phases. The voting will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4. The model code of conduct is already in place.

Mr Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch. He took charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner on May 15, 2022. He had been appointed as an election commissioner in the Election Commission on September 1, 2020.