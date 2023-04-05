Chapters on Mughals Empire removed from class 12th NCERT books? Know the truth

New Delhi: After the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) revised their history curriculum recently, it was speculated that the autonomous organization dropped a chapter on Mughal Kings from the CBSE textbook on ‘Medieval History’ for class 12 students.

However, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, the director of NCERT, while speaking to ANI, refuted the allegation saying “It’s a lie. (Chapters on) Mughals have not been dropped. There was a rationalisation process last year because due to COVID, there was pressure on students everywhere. Expert committees examined the books from standard 6-12. They recommended that if this chapter is dropped, it won’t affect the knowledge of the children and an unnecessary burden can be removed. The debate is unnecessary. Those who don’t know, can check the textbooks.”

Dinesh Prasad Saklani asserted, “We will introduce National Education Policy 2020 soon, with a vision to make students good human beings and citizens of the country. Apart from that students will receive a holistic education along with skills required for the 21st century”. As a part of the rationalisation process, a chapter on the Mughals was removed.