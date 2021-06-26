CBSE Class 10, 12 optional exams to be held in August, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi: The students who are not satisfied with their Class 10 and 12 results under the CBSE assessment formula can appear for a written examination in August, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

He held a session on Friday at 4 pm with students to clear their doubts over a number of issues related to examination and results.

Thanking the Supreme Court for its decision to give a green signal to the evaluation criteria, Pokhriyal asked dissatisfied students not to worry as the CBSE will also hold physical exams in August this year.

However, there was no announcement regarding the JEE and NEET exams in the message.

The event was broadcasted on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

It is to be noted that CBSE board exams for regular students have been cancelled. The board has announced assessment schemes for both Class 10 and 12 and said results will be published by July-end.

