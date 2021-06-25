Union Education Minister to interact on CBSE evaluation criteria today at 4 pm

By WCE 7
education minister on CBSE board exams
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will host an interactive session on Friday at 4 pm in order to address the  concerns of students about the CBSE board exams.

“I will be interacting with dear students tomorrow at 4 PM to discuss their concerns & queries related to the evaluation of CBSE board exams. If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th,” Pokhriyal tweeted.

The event will be broadcasted on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

The minister might answer questions related to NEET and JEE 2021 examinations as students have more doubts releated to NEET and JEE compared to board examinations.

It is to be noted that CBSE board exams for regular students have been cancelled. The board has announced assessment schemes for both Class 10 and 12 and said results will be published by July-end.

