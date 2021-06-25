Union Education Minister to interact on CBSE evaluation criteria today at 4 pm

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will host an interactive session on Friday at 4 pm in order to address the concerns of students about the CBSE board exams.

“I will be interacting with dear students tomorrow at 4 PM to discuss their concerns & queries related to the evaluation of CBSE board exams. If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th,” Pokhriyal tweeted.

The event will be broadcasted on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

आपके जो संदेश हैं, उनमें आपकी कुछ आशंकाएं भी व्यक्त हुई हैं। लेकिन अस्पताल में चल रहे अपने उपचार के कारण आपसे संवाद नहीं कर पा रहा था । यदि आपके मन में सीबीएसई परीक्षाओं से जुड़े कोई अन्य सवाल हो तो आप मुझे टि्वटर, फेसबुक या मेल द्वारा भी भेज सकते हैं। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 23, 2021

The minister might answer questions related to NEET and JEE 2021 examinations as students have more doubts releated to NEET and JEE compared to board examinations.

It is to be noted that CBSE board exams for regular students have been cancelled. The board has announced assessment schemes for both Class 10 and 12 and said results will be published by July-end.