CBSE 12th 2023 result declared out, Know details here

New-Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Result 2023 has been declared out. The class 10 and 12 students can check their results on the board’s official website at cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The results can be checked via Digilocker, SMS, mobile apps, and other websites.

The pass percentage this year is 87.33 per cent, according to CBSE.

How to check: CBSE results 2023

Go to the official website of the other site of CBSE.

Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login into the account.

Enter the roll number or registration number

Click on submit

The result of Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take the printout for future use

“No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects,” a senior board official said.

