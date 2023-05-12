Check CBSE results 2023: find details, links here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board results 2023 shortly, said reliable reports.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked class 10 and 12 students to check their results on the board’s official website at cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

The results can be checked via Digilocker, SMS, mobile apps, and other websites.

How to check: CBSE results 2023

Go to the official website of the other site of CBSE.

Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login into the account.

Enter the roll number or registration number

Click on submit

The result of Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take the printout for future use

Things needed to check CBSE Board results 2023:

Keep these things ready before checking the result

Roll number

School number

Date of birth

Admit card ID.

Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 exam will have to score 33% aggregate in 5 or more subjects to pass in CBSE 10th results 2023.

Last year, 92.71% of candidates passed the class 12th exam, while 94.40% of candidates passed the class 10th exam.