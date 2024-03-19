Bodies of four Naxalites recovered in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least four Naxalites’ bodies were recovered in a joint operation by multiple teams of C60 and CRPF QAT near Kolamarka mountains in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra.

According to reports, multiple teams of C60 and CRPF QAT were on search of Naxal activities in the Kolamarka mountains when they found the four bodies. The personnel also seized one AK47, one Carbine and two country-made pistols, naxal literature and other belongings.

As per official reports, the Naxalites carried a cash reward of Rs 36 lakhs declared by the Maharashtra Government.

Speaking about the incident, Neelotpal, SP Gadchiroli informed media agency ANI, “Bodies of four Naxalites were recovered in a joint operation by multiple teams of C60 and CRPF QAT near Kolamarka mountains, Gadchiroli. 1 AK47, 1 Carbine and 2 country-made pistols, naxal literature and belongings have also been recovered. The Naxalites carried a cash reward of Rs 36 lakhs declared by the Maharashtra Government. Further search and anti-naxal operations are underway in the area.”

Following the recovery of bodies, the cops have initiated search and anti-naxal operations in the area. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, two hardcore Maoists have been killed in a police encounter on Odisha’s Malkangiri district border Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, nearly 20 to 25 Maoists group led by the area committee Maoists Commander Arun were planning to target police. After receiving information about it, the cops initiated a search operation and busted their camp.

Following this, the police personnel and the group of Naxalites had an exchange of fire, where two hardcore Maoists were killed. The exchange of fire took place for a long time.

