Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha appointed as Chief Justice of Nepal

Earlier today Shrestha reportedly underwent a parliamentary hearing and was endorsed unanimously

New Delhi: Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha appointed as the Chief Justice of Nepal. President Ram Chandra Poudel appointed Shrestha as the next CJ.

Reportedly, Shrestha will assume office as the CJ after the oath of office that is expected to be held within this week. ANI mentioned in a tweet about this on Monday.

Earlier today Shrestha reportedly underwent a parliamentary hearing and was endorsed unanimously. He will remain the head of the judicial body for 14 months.

