Bihar: Dalit woman stripped, assaulted, and forced to drink urine over Rs 1500

Bihar: In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman was allegedly assaulted, stripped and forced to drink urine by six people over Rs 1500 loan interest amount. The incident occurred in Patna district of Bihar and has left the victim hospitalised with head injuries, while the accused are currently absconding.

According to an officer familiar with the case, the victim reported the horrific incident to the police stating that it all began over a dispute related to a loan.

The woman, who had borrowed Rs 9,000, was unable to pay the additional interest of Rs 1,500, which led to the dreadful event.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Fatuha S Yadav said that the police received an information that a woman was assaulted and received head injuries and admitted to the hospital for treatment. ““The cause of the incident was for an interest of ₹1500. Woman came to the police station on Saturday night and gave a written complaint. Her allegations in the complaint are being verified by the police. The raids are on to arrest accused involved in the incident.”

In her formal complaint to the police, the victim described that the incident took place at around 10 pm, when she was going to fetch water from the pump. “About six persons caught me and made me naked and then brutally assaulted me. One of the accused took urine and pushed it into my mouth. They also started assaulting with lathi in which received head injuries. i somehow escaped from the spot and reached the police station,” the woman has alleged in her complaint, police said.

This shocking incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from various quarters. Yogendra Paswan, a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), strongly condemned the perpetrators’ actions and criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav for the heinous crime.