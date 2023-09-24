Over 230 people booked for damaging Shivling in Bihar’s Begusarai

Patna: Police in Bihar’s Begusarai registered 30 named and over 200 unnamed FIRs in connection with damaging the Shivling at a temple in the district and have arrested 12 accused so far, officials said on Sunday.

The incident in Khatopur village in Lakho police station occurred on Friday night when a section of people of a particular community had dismantled the Shivling of a Shiv temple established in 1944 in a bid to create communal disturbance in the region.

Following the incident, another group of people attacked the shop of an accused and damaged his property. They have demanded action in this matter.

Following the incident, Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh and his supporters also protested against the incident on Saturday and demanded action against the accused.

The district police claimed that over 230 people were booked under this case and identification of the accused is underway on the basis of CCTV footage and mobile locations of the accused.