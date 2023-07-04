Bengaluru: Bus services commence at Kempegowda International Airport Terminal-2

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has commenced bus services from terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport.

The BMTC operated service ‘Vayu Vajra’ is one of the most sought-after services to commute to the airport and back. Now, this has been extended upto the new terminal as well.

The Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal-2 was opened for operations a few months ago.

BMTC took to Twitter to make this announcement. It posted a few pictures and wrote in the caption, “”Hello Commuters”…Yes, you heard it Right… ! Now we are operating the buses from Terminal 2 also. For safe, comfortable and affordable journey opt BMTC services. Bringing our service at your door steps.”

The bus was being run on a trial basis for the last two months up to T2. Now, it has been fully connected, said reports.

Reportedly, The bus fare will remain the same for either of the terminals.

As per reports, an average of 6,000-7,000 passengers travel each day from the airport towards the city, while anywhere between 5,000 and 6,000 travel every day in the opposite direction.