Shocking! Man urinates on tribal labourer’s face in MP, watch

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was seen in a video recently urinating on the face of another man sitting on the roadside. The incident reportedly took place in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident has been recorded on camera and the disturbing video has gone viral.

The person seen in the purported video urinating is claimed to be named Pravesh Shukla.

The Dalit Voice took to Twitter and posted the video and captioned it “Caste Hindu Pravesh Shukla pissed on Tribal youth. This incident happened in Madhya Pradesh.”

Watch the video here: (Note: Disturbing video)

Caste Hindu Pravesh Shukla pissed on Tribal youth. This incident happened in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/68Re6CvsEz — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 4, 2023

Also read: 3 People Including A Kid Killed After Being Crushed By Car In Hyderabad