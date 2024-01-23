Ayodhya: Thousands of devotees queue up as Ram Mandir opens doors for Darshan, Watch

Ayodhya: A day after the completion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, thousands of devotees were seen queuing up as the temple opened for darshan on January 23. The gates of the temple will remain open for the public from 7 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, a large number of devotees were seen waiting for Ram Lalla’s darshan outside of the temple on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the devotees have gathered since 3 am in the morning for having darshan of Ram Lalla.

On Monday, the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was commenced in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony was attended by over 7000 host of politicians, Bollywood stars, business tycoons, cricket stars and thousands of devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a statue of ‘Jatayu’ on the premises of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Pran Pratishtha rituals were completed. “Ram is not fire, Ram is energy, Ram is not a dispute, Ram is the solution, Ram is not just ours, Ram belongs to everyone, Ram is not only present, Ram is eternal,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the gathering.