Republic Day 2024: Parade to begin from Vijay Chowk at this time, Check details

New Delhi: India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024 (Friday). To commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, a parade show is organized on New Delhi’s Rajpath (now known as Kartavya Path) every year. This year, the parade is scheduled to start from 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path.

President of France, Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest of this year’s Republic Day parade. It is worth mentioning, the Republic Day parade not only showcases its military prowess but also presents informative tableaus based on different states of the country.

Meanwhile, the parade tickets are priced at Rs 500 for front rows, Rs 200 for middle rows and Rs 20 for back seats that has very limited views. The booking of tickets has begun from January 10.

You can buy tickets from the Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) counters, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) Travel counters, and Departmental Sale counters within Delhi. Additionally, you can also buy tickets from booths at Sena Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, the Parliament House Reception Office, and the Government of India Tourist Office at Janpath.

In order to buy the tickets you will have to fill out a form with your details. At the same time, you will be asked to give an identity card and give a photocopy of the identity card, so make sure to carry them with you.

