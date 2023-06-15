Another student dies at Telangana’s IIIT Basar, 2nd in two days

Hyderabad: Another female student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar town of Telangana’s Nirmal district died under suspicious circumstances.

Likhita (17) fell down from the fourth floor of the hostel building on the campus around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The student was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition and was later rushed to another hospital in Nirmal town but was declared dead by doctors.

It was not clear if it was an accident or a suicide. RGUKT officials said the student fell down accidentally.

Police said they have registered a case and were investigating.

Hailing from Gajwel in Siddipet district, Likhita was a student of Pre-University Course (PUC) first year. Daughter of a roadside mirchi (snacks) seller, she had returned to the hostel only a week ago.

This is the second death in as many days which has rocked the RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basar.

On June 13, a student had hanged herself in a washroom in the administrative building of IIIT Basar. Deepika (17), a student of PUC first year, resorted to the extreme step after writing physics exam.

The student hailing from Sangareddy district was reportedly under mental stress. She had approached the teachers after attending the exam on Tuesday. Even as the teachers were trying to counsel her, she went to the washroom and ended her life.

Basar IIIT recorded two suicides last year. In December last year, a student died by suicide in boy’s hostel on the campus. Bhanu Prasad (17) was a student of PUC second year.

According to the university officials, he wrote in a suicide note that he is committing suicide due to personal reasons. However, some students alleged that Prasad, who was from Rangaeddy district, took the extreme step due to the pressure and strict rules.

In August last year, Rathod Suresh (19), who was studying first year of B. Tech integrated programme, hanged himself.

Hailing from Dichpally in Nizamabad district, Suresh resorted to the drastic step by hanging to the ceiling in his room at his hostel. He was suspected to have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

In May 2020, Bondla Sanjay (16), who was studying PUC first year at the institution, committed suicide by jumping off from atop of a building following a tussle with his classmate over a girl