Amit Shah to chair meeting with Disaster Management Ministers of states, UTs today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with the ministers of Disaster Management of all states and Union Territories today.

The meeting will also be attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The meeting is taking place, as extreme severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy looms large over the eastern and central Arabian Sea.

The meeting will be held to keep the focus on preparedness to deal with the next phase of these challenges.

From Odisha, Disaster management minister Pramila Mallik will attend the meeting. The state government has planned to put forward various ideas related to disaster management in Odisha.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the state of preparedness as cyclone Biparjoy is likely to turn severe by Thursday and make landfall in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to Modi P.K. Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Earth Sciences Secretary M. Ravichandran, member of National Disaster Management Authority Kamal Kishore and IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, among others.