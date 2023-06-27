Air India passenger arrested for defecating, urinating on flight

New-Delhi: A passenger on an Air India flight was arrested for allegedly defecating and urinating on the floor of the Mumbai-Delhi flight, officials said.

The passenger, identified as Ram Singh, seated at 17F, defecated, urinated and spat in row 9 of the aircraft, as stated in the FIR filed against him.

Singh, a resident of Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, was later released on bail by a local court.

“This misconduct was observed by the cabin crew of the flight and subsequently a verbal warning was issued and the passenger was secluded from the surrounding passengers,” the FIR read.

“This situation was promptly communicated to me, Capt. Varun Sansare, the pilot-in-command. An immediate message was relayed to the company, requesting security assistance to escort the passenger upon arrival. The incident caused agitation among a number of other passengers on board the aircraft,” read the complaint filed by the flight Captain.

“Rajender Kumar Meena, the Head of Air India Security, attended to the situation and personally escorted the passenger. Subsequently, a report detailing the incident was submitted to the local police station near IGI Airport,” the FIR further read.

A senior police officer said that based on the complaint filed by the flight Captain, Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 294 and 510 of the IPC at the IGI police station.

“The accused passenger has been arrested and subsequently presented before a local court, which granted him bail. A probe is underway to gather further information and evidence in the matter,” the officer said.