Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs leather manufacturing unit in Noida, Watch

Uttar Pradesh: In a recent incident, a massive fire broke out at a leather manufacturing company in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place in Noida during the morning hours on Sunday, reliable reports said in this regard.

According to the information received, the fire broke out at the manufacturing company in Sector 65 area of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. A total of 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to put off the fire. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4 AM in the morning.

After much efforts, the blaze was finally extinguished. Noida CFO (Chief Fire Officer) Pradeep Kumar said, “15 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire was extinguished.

He further said, “We received information about the fire in a leather manufacturing company at around 4:30 AM. 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire has been extinguished.

Reports after preliminary investigation reveal that the reason behind the fire breakout was short circuit. Meanwhile, it is noteworthy mentioning that no casualties or injuries were reported in the fire incident. This was also confirmed by CFO Pradeep Kumar.

#WATCH | #UttarPradesh | Fire broke out in a building in Noida Sector 65. Fire tenders reached the spot and efforts to douse off the fire are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/l5NZYRzoqp — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) April 28, 2024

