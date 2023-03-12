US citizen booked for smoking on Air India London-Mumbai flight

Mumbai: A case has been filed against a US citizen for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on an Air India London-Mumbai flight, said Mumbai police on Sunday.

Mumbai’s Sahar Police Station booked the 37-year-old Ramakant for causing inconvenience mid-flight on March 11.

As per reports, the flight crew informed that the man tried to open the door of the plane. The passengers then said he was carrying some medicine, but no such object was recovered upon inspection of his luggage.

His samples were sent for examination to confirm if he was in an inebriated condition or was mentally disturbed.

A case has been registered against Ramakant under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 336 and Aircraft Act 1937, Sections 22, 23, and 25, according to Mumbai police.