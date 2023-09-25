AIADMK parts ways with BJP and NDA: reports

Chennai: The AIADMK has parts ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the National Democratic Alliance, reports said on Monday. AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA from today, said Deputy Coordinator of the party in Tamil Nadu.

This has been seen as a major jolt to the BJP and NDA ahead of the general elections in 2024.

AIADMK was of the opinion that the state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about AIADMK’s former leaders, general secretary EPS and cadres for the past one year.

K P Munusamy, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator says, “AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA from today. The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary EPS and our cadres for the past one year,” ANI said in a X post (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

AIADMK leader and former minister D. Jayakumar had, a couple of days before, announced that the AIADMK was going to snap all ties with the BJP. The recent issue that led to the immediate decision was the BJP’s Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai making derogatory remarks against Dravidian leader and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai during a public programme.