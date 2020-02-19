Chennai: An eight-year-old girl, who was raped by as many as 16 persons including some of her relatives for almost two years at Tindivanam in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, has died in Chennai.

The deceased, identified as a Class III student of a government school in the city, was staying with her mother, elder sister, step-father and step-brother.

The girl had reportedly been suffering from stomach ache and fever for the past one week.

The minor girl allegedly complained of a stomach ache and went inside the bathroom on Thursday night. When she stayed inside for a long time and did not respond to her mother’s calls, the latter broke open the door with the help of some neighbours. She was lying on the floor in an unconscious state.

The girl was immediately rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) in the city where doctors declared her brought dead.

The victim’s mother had reportedly filed a complaint in July 2019 that her daughter was being molested by several men, including her uncles, since 2017.

Based on the complaints lodged by the victim’s mother, 16 people were booked under Pocso Act in this connection and sent to jail.

However, all the accused came out on bail in November-December last year.