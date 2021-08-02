4 suspected drones spotted in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba district

By IANS
drones spotted in Jammu and Kashmir
Drone. (Photo Credit: IANS)

Jammu: Four flying objects suspected to be drones were spotted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, said police.

The objects were noticed in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police sources said the four flying objects were spotted in the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district.

“Police personnel did not fire at these as they were out of range, but the army was immediately alerted”, sources said.

After confirmation from police about spotting these objects, security forces have been out on high alert in and around the area.

