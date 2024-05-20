Gopi Thotakura becomes first Indian space tourist, travels to space for nearly 10 minutes

New Delhi: Gopi Thotakura has become first Indian to be a tourist to space through Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Mission NS-25. He along with five of his teammates went on a tour to space for 9 minutes 53 seconds.

It is worth mentioning here that Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin resumed its space flight on Sunday, after a two-year hiatus. Notably, Mission NS-25 is the seventh crewed mission for Blue Origin.

Sharing about his experience, Gopi Thotakura said, “It was amazing… you have to see it with your eyes.” “I can’t describe how it is to look into space… everybody should go to the space. It was good to see Earth from the other side,” he further added.

Likewise, the Blue Origin said, “Gopi Thotakura is a lifelong pilot and aviator who learned how to fly before he could drive. He flies jets commercially, in addition to piloting bush, aerobatic, and seaplanes. He’s also the co-founder of Preserve Life Corp, a global center for holistic wellness and applied health.”

The other crew members included Mason Angel, Sylvain Chiron, Kenneth L. Hess, Carol Schallera, and Ed Dwight.

Sharing about the commencement of tour successfully, Blue Origin tweeted, “We just completed our seventh human spaceflight and the 25th flight for the New Shepard program. Our #NS25 astronaut crew included: Mason Angel, Sylvain Chiron, Ed Dwight, Ken Hess, Carol Schaller, and Gopi Thotakura. Thank you, astronauts.”