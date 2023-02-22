4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, light tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New-Delhi: Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR today afternoon as an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the richter scale hit Nepal.

The earthquake struck 69 km from Jumla in Nepal. According to the National Center of Seismology, the depth of the quake was 10 km and occurred at around 1.30 pm.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-02-2023, 13:30:23 IST, Lat:29.56 & Long:81.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/MNTAXJS0EJ@Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/ovDBNhb7VO — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 22, 2023

