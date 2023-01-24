Nation

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, epicenter in Nepal

The tremors were felt in Delhi as an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Nepal as per National Seismological Centre

By Abhilasha
Earthquake
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some parts of northern India after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology said: “Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal.”

There were no further information of any injuries or damages.

The jolt comes a day after an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the richter scale hit Manipur’s Bishnupur district at 7.12 pm on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

 

