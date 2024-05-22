Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad: Reports

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Reportedly, the Bollywood superstar has been admitted to the KD Hospital after falling ill.

The information about SRK’s hospitalization has raised concerns among his lakhs of fans across the country.

Reportedly, the actor was in Ahmedabad to watch the first IPL playoff match. During the event, he suffered heat stroke due to the extreme heat. This led to his illness and subsequent admission to the hospital.