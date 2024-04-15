21 ex-judges write to CJI DY Chandrachud over unwarranted pressure on judiciary

New Delhi: Nearly 21 former judges have written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud over escalating attempts by certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation and public disparagement.

In the letter, the former judges have said that they are concerned about what they called tactics of misinformation and the orchestration of public sentiment against the judiciary, which is detrimental to democratic principles.

They have further alleged that these critics are motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains and are striving to erode public confidence in the judicial system.

“We write to express our shared concern regarding the escalating attempts by certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement. It has come to our notice that these elements, motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains, are striving to erode the public’s confidence in our judicial system,” the letter read.

“We are particularly concerned about the tactics of misinformation and the orchestration of public sentiment against the judiciary, which are not only unethical but also detrimental to the foundational principles of our democracy,” the letter stated.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

“The practice of selectively praising judicial decisions that align with one’s views while vehemently criticizing those that do not undermine the very essence of judicial review and the rule of law,” the 21 former judges further mentioned in the letter.

It is worth mentioning here that last month, over 600 lawyers, including senior advocates Harish Salve and Pinky Anand, revealed about their concerns over attempts by a “vested interest group” to influence the judiciary in a letter to CJI Chandrachud.