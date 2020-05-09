Kochi: The first evacuation flight from Bahrain carrying 177 passengers landed here at 11.30 p.m. on Friday. The flight carried four passengers each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu while the rest of them were from various other districts of Kerala.

The passengers went through a health check up at the airport as they were not tested for COVID-19 in Bahrain.

After arrival, the passengers went through the thermal scanner and visited the health help desk where they were informed on how they should conduct themselves during the quarantine period.

As per protocol, symptomatic people were immediately moved to a separate area and were taken to the nearby state run hospital after the initial formalities.

Since the pregnant women, kids and elderly people are allowed to be in quarantine at their home, they were sent to their homes in taxi or in their own vehicles.

Passengers from other districts were sent to their respective districts by state road transport buses and will have to stay under 14-day quarantine at the state run corona care centres.

On Friday , the police cordoned off the entry to the airport from the main road, as in Thursday, there were a good number of onlookers.

The baggage of all the passengers was disinfected before handing over to them.

On Friday, one flight each landed here as well as Kozhikode.