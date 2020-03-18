Coronavirus cases in india
Photo: Pharmaceutical Technology

147 Coronavirus cases reported in India so far

By IANS
New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 147 with 130 active cases as of Wednesday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

These include 122 Indians and 25 foreigners, as per the ministry.

“The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India is 130 as on Wednesday till 9.00 a.m.,” the Union Health Ministry said.

Across the nation, 14 patients have been cured and discharged.

A total of three deaths have been reported so far in India, one each in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

 

