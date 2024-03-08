14 children suffer critical burn injuries after being electrocuted during Mahashivaratri procession in Rajasthan’s Kota

Kota: At least 14 children suffered critical burn injuries after getting in contact with a live wire during Mahashivaratri procession in Kota of Rajasthan on Friday.

According to reports, a kid was carrying a pipe of 20-22 feat during the procession, which touched the high-tension wire. Other children who were present in the scene tried to save the child, however, they also got electrocuted.

Reportedly, all the children are undergoing treatment at the nearby hospital. As per official reports, two of the total are seriously injured with one having 100% burns.

Speaking about the incident to media, Rajasthan Minister Heeralal Nagar says, “It’s a very sad incident… Two children are seriously injured with one having 100% burns. A special team has been formed to provide all possible treatment. Officials are directed to investigate if there has been any kind of negligence…”

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.