Delhi Gym owner killed hours before his wedding, Father arrested

New Delhi: A gym owner was stabbed to death hours before his wedding in national capital city New Delhi. The man, identified as Gaurav Singhal, was allegedly killed by his father Rangalal.

According to reports, Rangalal allegedly murdered Gaurav as he used to insult him every day. Reportedly, the deceased was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his home in Devli Extension. Following the attack, he died at the spot.

The incident occurred hours before his wedding. Reportedly, guests were waiting for his wedding procession to begin with loud music blaring in the area. However, he was missing from the celebrations.

After being searched for a while, Gaurav was found in a pool of blood at Raju Park during the early hours of Thursday. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Soon after Gaurav’s body was found, his father went missing. However, he was arrested on Thursday evening.

After receiving information about the incident, the cops reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

