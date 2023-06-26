Selected candidates to get financial help worth Rs 50,000 under G. P. Birla Scholarship 2023

The G.P. Birla Scholarship 2023 is an initiative of the G.P. Birla Educational Foundation for meritorious students from West Bengal, who have passed the class 12 examination in the year 2023.

The selected candidates will receive a scholarship worth Rs 50,000 per year and other benefits.

G. P. Birla Scholarship eligibility:

Be a citizen of West Bengal

Have passed the class 12 examination in the year 2023

Have secured 85% marks or more from WBCHSE (West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education) or 90% or more from ISC/CBSE

Be pursuing undergraduate courses in streams such as Science, Commerce, Arts, Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Law, Chartered Accountancy, Company Secretary, and Cost Accountancy from any recognized University/Institution in India

Have an annual family income of less than Rs 3,00,000 (Note – For extra meritorious students, maximum family income criteria may be relaxed in specific cases at the Trustees’ discretion) OR

Need financial help to pursue further studies

Benefits of G. P. Birla Scholarship:

The selected candidates will receive the following benefits –

Scholarship of up to Rs 50,000 per year to cover the tuition fees and hostel fees

Additional one-time payment of INR 7,000 towards the purchase of books in the first year of college

Note – The scholarship is initially granted to students for one year, and its continuation depends on the student’s satisfactory performance in the preceding year, as evaluated by the Trust.

This continuation can be extended up to a maximum of 4 years, subject to an annual evaluation and a limit of 4 years for the completion of the course.

Documents needed for the G. P. Birla Scholarship:

A complete and signed copy of the application form

Scanned colour photograph (Format – .jpg max size 30KB)

Proof of admission (if admission has been taken)

Copy of Class 12 marksheet (Format – .pdf max size 2MB)

Annual family income proof certificate (Format – .pdf max size 2MB) –

Copy of Form 16 or Salary Certificate (in case the Father or Mother is in Employment with Government or Private Sector) or

Copy of Income Tax Return or Certificate from Tahsildars, Councillors, etc. (in any other case).

How can you apply?

Important Dates:

Application Deadline – 31st July 2023

Selection Criteria:

The applicants will be selected based on merit and need financial assistance for pursuing further studies.

The selection of the students will be done by an expert panel. Presently, the panel includes Prof. Sumanta Basu of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and Dr. Rajib Das of Jadavpur University, Kolkata, who will review the applications received and interview shortlisted prospective candidates.

The decision of the expert panel will be final.

Terms and Conditions:

The marks will be calculated in the following manner –

WBCHSE – %age of total marks out of 500 (As per results)

ISC/CBSE – %age of best of 4 Papers out of 400 (One Language paper compulsory)

Applications will be forwarded through the Head of the Institution from which the student has passed Class 12 or where the applicant has taken admission.

After submitting the application, a unique application number is generated which will be kept for future reference.

There is no requirement to send an application by post if the applicants have already submitted it online.

The shortlisted students will be intimated through email about further processes. All the communications will be sent to the email.

Contact Details:

P. Birla Educational Foundation

78, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Kolkata-700019

Email Id – office@gpbirlaedufoundation.com | Phone Number – (+91) 8479915170

