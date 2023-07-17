Schools students to get Rs 75,000- Rs 1,25,000 under PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award, apply now

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Indian government will provide Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,25,000 to the eligible students under PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award.

Students belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC) and De-Notified, Nomadic & Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT) categories can apply for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award.

The annual income of the parents and guardians of the candidates should not more than Rs 2.50 lakh. The applicants must be studying in a Top Class School in Class 9 or 11. (list available in https://yet.nta.ac.in)

Entitlement: Upto Rs. 75,000 p.a. for Class 9/10; Rs. 1,25,000 p.a. for Class 11/12 – covering the school tuition fee/hostel fee.

Selection process: By merit in the YASASVI Entrance Test (YET)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (details in https://yet.nta.ac.in)

Mode of exam:

Paper pen (OMR)

Applications open from:

11.07.2023 to 10.08.2023(upto 11:50 pm)

Correction window:

12.08.2023 to 16.08.2023

Display of Admit cards:

(To be announced later through NTA website.

Date of the exam:

29th September, 2023 (Friday)

Documents for application:

Student should have a valid functional Mobile Number,

Aadhar Number (UID),

Aadhar linked Bank Account,

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate.

(Note: Scheme guidelines, detailed eligibility criteria and other details are available on https://yet.nta.ac.in and http://socialjustice.gov.in / schemes/)