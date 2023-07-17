National Teacher Award 2023: Registration deadline ending soon, apply now

The interested persons can apply online by the visiting the official websites – (nat.aicte-india.org or awards.gov.in) on or before July 30.

National Teacher Award 2023 Registration

The registration for the National Teacher Award 2023 by the Ministry of Education (MoE) is going on. The National Teacher Award is being given to recognize excellence and commitment of teachers in shaping the minds as well as future of the youth.

The prestigious award is given for teachers, trainers of ITI, Polytechnic, NSTI, PMKVY, and HEIs. The interested persons can apply online by the visiting the official websites – (nat.aicte-india.org or awards.gov.in) on or before July 30.

The President of India gives away the National Teacher Award 2023 to the selected candidates on September 5, on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day.

Follow these steps for National Teacher Awards 2023 registration:

  • Visit the official websites (click on the links to visit directly) – nat.aicte-india.org or awards.gov.in
  • Click on the registration link on the homepage
  • Fill up the details and click on the submit button
  • Download the registration form and take a print out of the hard copy for future use


You have to share achievements in 800 words max.:

  • Teaching Effectiveness
  • Research & Innovation
  • Faculty Development
  • Leadership & Management
  • Outreach Activities
  • Skill Trainers: Masters/Short Term/Long Term

 

